Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of CMC Materials worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 309.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after buying an additional 286,274 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $20,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 52.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 305,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $191.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.10.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

