Reviewing Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Enel Américas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel Américas 0 2 0 0 2.00

Enel Américas has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 50.74%. Given Enel Américas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Volatility and Risk

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Américas has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Enel Américas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.29 billion 0.18 -$251.31 million ($7.53) -0.70 Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.68 $825.20 million $0.54 10.07

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enel Américas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -31.93% -13.73% -5.21% Enel Américas 6.33% 9.30% 3.57%

Summary

Enel Américas beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

