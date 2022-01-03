Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.41. 596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.32.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.