Rivetz (RVT) Market Cap Achieves $248,073.99

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $248,073.99 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rivetz

Rivetz is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

