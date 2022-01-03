Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $111.52 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

