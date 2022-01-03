Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $258.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.
BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.12.
Shares of Biogen stock traded up $4.22 on Monday, hitting $244.14. 79,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,396. Biogen has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.