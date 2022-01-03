Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $258.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.12.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $4.22 on Monday, hitting $244.14. 79,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,396. Biogen has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.