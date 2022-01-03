Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.21.

WEX stock opened at $140.39 on Thursday. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after acquiring an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of WEX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after acquiring an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

