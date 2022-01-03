Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Rocky Brands worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $290.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

