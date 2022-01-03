Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Roku were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Roku by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.11.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $112,137,123. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $228.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.23 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.73 and its 200 day moving average is $329.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

