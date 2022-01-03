Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 827 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

