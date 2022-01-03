Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

