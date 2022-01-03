Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $16.28 on Friday, hitting $475.58. 6,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

