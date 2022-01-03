Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,005.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $950.00 to $1,005.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $835.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $95.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,152.62. The company had a trading volume of 347,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,398,279. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,068.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

