RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 7.7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.89. 7,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 924,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get RPC alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,469,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,191. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.