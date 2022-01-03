RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,891.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $46,308.00 or 0.99835057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $116.78 million and $56,891.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002266 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.