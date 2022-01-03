Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $173.20 on Major Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Rune has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $173.20 or 0.00375799 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $1,587.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.69 or 0.08057522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00075224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,109.73 or 1.00043303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.