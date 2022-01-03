Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,056,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,247 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $274,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $191.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

