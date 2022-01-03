Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 199,107 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Exelon worth $137,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,711 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after buying an additional 776,714 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.