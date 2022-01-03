Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 825,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $152,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $209.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

