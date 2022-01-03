Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 682,281 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,929,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 682,281 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Pfizer worth $212,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $332.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

