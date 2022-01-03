Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.10

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFSHF shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

