Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

