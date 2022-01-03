Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 994,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $213.24 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

