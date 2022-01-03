Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $111.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

