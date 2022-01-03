Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,099 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

