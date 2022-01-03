Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 480.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,705 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $64.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

