Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the November 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SSLZY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.21.

Get Santos alerts:

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Santos in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.