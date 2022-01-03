Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Summit Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,586. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

