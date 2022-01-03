Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Boosted by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,672. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $88.78 and a 1 year high of $114.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

