Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Summit Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 466,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 10.9% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $34,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.79. 65,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,081. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.