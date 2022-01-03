Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after purchasing an additional 377,345 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 372,593 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.96. 8,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,940. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

