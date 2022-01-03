Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.96. 8,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,940. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

