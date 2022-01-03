Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Trimmed by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,385,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,195,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $114.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

