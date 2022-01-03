Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.01. The stock had a trading volume of 126,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,280. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $244.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

