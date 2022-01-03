Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $25.44 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,192 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

NYSE AMT traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.12. 15,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,273. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

