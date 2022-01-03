Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $34,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 235,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $44,524,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.48. 5,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,572. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $254.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.16 and a 200 day moving average of $230.13.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.41.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

