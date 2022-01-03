Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,058 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. 58,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.