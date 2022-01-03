Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,900 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $19,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $18,718,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.62. 15,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

