Seedify.fund (SFUND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $226.05 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $9.81 or 0.00020760 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $226.05 million and $9.22 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.86 or 0.08067490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00074697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,310.72 or 1.00129264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,044,661 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.