SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI stock opened at $292.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.35. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

