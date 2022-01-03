SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 294.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 354,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 726,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KW opened at $23.88 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

