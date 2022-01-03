SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 138.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 37.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,264,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.