SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 784.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,647 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LTC Properties worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

