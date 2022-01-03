SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 78,048 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $102.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.