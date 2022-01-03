Shadow Token (SHDW) Price Hits $0.0615 on Major Exchanges

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Shadow Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shadow Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $430,428.67 and approximately $150.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00063129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.83 or 0.08067317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00074826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,292.53 or 0.99984510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com

Shadow Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

