Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 69,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $119.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

