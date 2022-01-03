Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS opened at $55.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

