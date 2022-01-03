Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 487,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 479,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 416,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,211 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $31.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.59. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

