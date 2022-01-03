Shell Asset Management Co. Has $814,000 Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Scholastic worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 104,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

SCHL stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

