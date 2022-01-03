Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

